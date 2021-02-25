ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian export rates ease as supply picks up

  • Indian rice output to increase by 1.2% this year.
  • Supplies build in Vietnam, export prices unchanged.
  • Thai rates ease to $520-$560 a tonne.
Reuters 25 Feb 2021

Rice export rates in top exporter India eased this week as supplies rose, while neighbouring Bangladesh considered allowing higher imports by private traders as domestic rates continued to soar.

Prices for India's 5 percent broken parboiled variety eased to $393-$399 per tonne from $395-$401 last week.

"Export demand is stable. New season supplies are rising in southern and eastern states," said an exporter based at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh state.

Shipments from India have picked up after Andhra Pradesh started using a deepwater port to export rice to reduce congestion at the Kakinada port.

The country's rice output is expected to increase to 120.32 million tonnes in the crop year to June 2021.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, could allow private traders to import more rice in a bid to tame rising domestic rates, a senior official at the food ministry told Reuters.

So far this year, private traders have been allowed to import 1 million tonnes while the government is buying another 1 million tonnes.

Thailand's benchmark 5% broken rice prices eased to $520-$560 per tonne from last week's $540-$560.

Some Bangkok-based traders said prices had started to ease slightly due to optimism over the new off-season harvest.

"There's not much demand. New supply is gradually arriving. It's likely that prices will continue to weaken," a trader said.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice rates were unchanged at $505-$510 per tonne for delivery after March 15.

Supplies were building up with around a quarter of the winter-spring crop in the Mekong Delta already harvested, traders said.

"We've seen Chinese traders coming to explore rice for shipments to China and other markets, but not many orders have been placed as they are still waiting for the harvest to peak," a trader in Ho Chi Minh City said.

Vietnam's rice exports in February are forecast to have halved from a year earlier, according to the government.

Rice export prices Rice exports Rice Exporters Association of India Rice export rates

Indian export rates ease as supply picks up

Senate Election: All candidates from Punjab elected unopposed

How much FATF grey-listing cost Pakistan’s economy?

Moody’s term Pakistani banks strong growth despite pandemic ‘a credit positive’

Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately

All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood

Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram

NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline

The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters