Argentina says strikes deal to restart beef exports to Mexico

BUENOS AIRES: Mexico has agreed to restart imports of Argentine beef, the South American country's foreign minister tweeted late on Wednesday, ending a 20-year hiatus in shipments caused by the detection of foot-and-mouth disease in Argentina in 2001.

"The presidents have agreed to reopen the trade," Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Sola wrote on his Twitter account.

Argentina last year exported a total 900,699 tonnes of beef, of which 51% went to China.

Argentina's meat industry chamber, the Consorcio de Exportadores de Carnes Argentinas, or ABC, told Reuters on Thursday that it had no details of the agreement. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts that Mexico will import 130,000 tonnes of beef in 2021.

A spokesman for the Argentine National Food and Agriculture Health Service said no details were available about the sanitary protocols involved in the deal.