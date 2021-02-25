Senate Election: All candidates from Punjab elected unopposed

In a major development ahead of Senate election scheduled for next month, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that all candidates for the Senate polls from Punjab have been elected unopposed.

As per the ECP, All candidates on the technocrat and general seats from Punjab have been elected unopposed. They were elected after all challengers withdrew their nomination papers today (Thursday).

Five Senators each from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been elected while one, Kamil Ali Agha, has been elected unopposed from the PML-Q's platform.

The names of the candidates who have been elected from Punjab are:

Azam Nazir Tarar (PML-N), Syed Ali Zafar (PTI), Dr Zarqa (PTI), Saadia Abbasi (PML-N), Sajid Mir (PML-N), Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui (PML-N), Ijaz Chaudhry (PTI), Aun Abbas (PTI), Kamil Ali Agha (PML-Q), Saifullah Sarwar Niazi (PTI) and Afnanullah Khan (PML-N).

The election commission said that an official notification of the candidates who got elected will be issued on Friday.