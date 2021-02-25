SBP reserves rise to $12.9bn

ISLAMABAD: The foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $19 million to 12.908 billion on weekly basis, the central bank announced on Thursday.

On February 19, overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country stood at $20.041 billion.

According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at $12.908 billion and by commercial banks at $7.132 billion.