Pakistan
SBP reserves rise to $12.9bn
25 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: The foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $19 million to 12.908 billion on weekly basis, the central bank announced on Thursday.
On February 19, overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country stood at $20.041 billion.
According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at $12.908 billion and by commercial banks at $7.132 billion.
