Markets
Books for Croatian foreign bonds rise to over 5.5bn EURO: IFR
- Croatia wants to refinance an international bond worth $1.5 billion that matures on March 24, but also needs funds for covering this year's budgetary needs as the deficit is set at almost 3% of gross domestic product.
25 Feb 2021
ZAGREB: Combined books for Croatian 12-year and 20-year foreign issues have surpassed 5.5 billion euros ($6.72 billion), IFR financial news service reported on Thursday.
Croatia wants to refinance an international bond worth $1.5 billion that matures on March 24, but also needs funds for covering this year's budgetary needs as the deficit is set at almost 3% of gross domestic product.
The price for the 12-year issue has tightened by some 20 basis points from early morning and is now set at around 115 basis points over the mid-swap. The price for the 20-year issue is now set at mid-swap plus around 145 basis points. Final pricing is expected later on Thursday
ECP orders re-election in entire Daska constituency on March 18
Books for Croatian foreign bonds rise to over 5.5bn EURO: IFR
How much FATF grey-listing cost Pakistan’s economy?
Moody’s term Pakistani banks strong growth despite pandemic ‘a credit positive’
Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately
All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram
NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline
The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads
Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants
Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA
PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation
Read more stories
Comments