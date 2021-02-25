Pakistan
PM Imran expected to visit Lahore tomorrow: report
- He is also expected to meet Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.
- Khan is also expected to inaugurate Mega Business Center at Lahore’s Walton Road.
25 Feb 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Lahore tomorrow (Friday) ahead of the highly anticipated Senate Election scheduled for next month.
As per ARY News, during his visit, PM Imran would meet with the lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and coalition partners over Senate election.
He is also expected to meet Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.
Khan is also expected to inaugurate Mega Business Center at Lahore’s Walton Road.
Senate elections are scheduled to take place on March 3.
Moody’s term Pakistani banks strong growth despite pandemic ‘a credit positive’
PM Imran expected to visit Lahore tomorrow: report
Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately
All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram
NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline
The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads
Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants
Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA
PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation
PSDP for 2021-22: 5 new projects worth Rs8.41bn proposed
CJP says apex court no substitute for parliament
Read more stories
Comments