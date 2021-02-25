ANL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.29%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
ASL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.73%)
AVN 96.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.74%)
BOP 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
BYCO 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.27%)
DGKC 133.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.83%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.03%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.64%)
JSCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.43%)
KAPCO 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.49%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
MLCF 47.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.28%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
PPL 91.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.88%)
PRL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 38.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TRG 144.88 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.42%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.64%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By ▲ 69.6 (1.43%)
BR30 25,661 Increased By ▲ 425.42 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,824 Increased By ▲ 461.68 (1.02%)
KSE30 19,146 Increased By ▲ 261.26 (1.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran expected to visit Lahore tomorrow: report

  • He is also expected to meet Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.
  • Khan is also expected to inaugurate Mega Business Center at Lahore’s Walton Road.
BR Web Desk 25 Feb 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Lahore tomorrow (Friday) ahead of the highly anticipated Senate Election scheduled for next month.

As per ARY News, during his visit, PM Imran would meet with the lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and coalition partners over Senate election.

He is also expected to meet Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

Khan is also expected to inaugurate Mega Business Center at Lahore’s Walton Road.

Senate elections are scheduled to take place on March 3.

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Senate poll

PM Imran expected to visit Lahore tomorrow: report

Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately

All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood

Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram

NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline

The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation

PSDP for 2021-22: 5 new projects worth Rs8.41bn proposed

CJP says apex court no substitute for parliament

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters