PM Imran expected to visit Lahore tomorrow: report

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Lahore tomorrow (Friday) ahead of the highly anticipated Senate Election scheduled for next month.

As per ARY News, during his visit, PM Imran would meet with the lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and coalition partners over Senate election.

He is also expected to meet Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

Khan is also expected to inaugurate Mega Business Center at Lahore’s Walton Road.

Senate elections are scheduled to take place on March 3.