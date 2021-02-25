ANL 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.26%)
ASC 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
ASL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.86%)
AVN 96.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.06%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.03%)
FCCL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.18%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
FFL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 11.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.72%)
HUMNL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.64%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.84%)
KAPCO 37.07 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.69%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
MLCF 47.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.39%)
PAEL 39.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
PIBTL 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
PPL 91.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
TRG 144.90 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (4.43%)
UNITY 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.95%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.85%)
BR100 4,942 Increased By ▲ 68.56 (1.41%)
BR30 25,651 Increased By ▲ 415.35 (1.65%)
KSE100 45,827 Increased By ▲ 464.85 (1.02%)
KSE30 19,147 Increased By ▲ 262.53 (1.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US report on Khashoggi death expected to single out Saudi crown prince: sources

  • The report’s release is part of Biden’s policy to realign ties with Riyadh after years of giving the Arab ally and major oil producer a pass on its human rights record and its intervention in Yemen’s civil war.
Reuters 25 Feb 2021

A declassified version of a U.S. intelligence report expected to be released on Thursday finds that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, four U.S. officials familiar with the matter said.

The officials said the report, for which the CIA was the main contributor, assessed that the crown prince approved and likely ordered the murder of Khashoggi, whose Washington Post column had criticized the crown prince’s policies.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat who succeeded the Republican Donald Trump five weeks ago, told reporters on Wednesday he had read the report and expected to speak soon by phone with Saudi Arabian King Salman, 85, father of the crown prince, the country’s 35-year-old de facto ruler.

The report’s release is part of Biden’s policy to realign ties with Riyadh after years of giving the Arab ally and major oil producer a pass on its human rights record and its intervention in Yemen’s civil war.

Biden is working to restore the relationship with Riyadh to traditional lines after four years of cozier ties under Trump.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday Biden would only communicate with the Saudi king and said the declassified Khashoggi report was being readied for release soon.

While Biden restricts his contacts to the king, others in the Biden administration are talking to Saudi officials at various levels.

“We have been in touch with Saudi officials at numerous levels in the early weeks of this administration,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

The 59-year old Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist, was lured to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, and killed by a team of operatives linked to the crown prince. They then dismembered his body. His remains have never been found.

Riyadh eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed in a “rogue” extradition operation gone wrong, but it denied any involvement by the crown prince. Five men given the death penalty for the murder had their sentences commuted to 20 years in jail after being forgiven by Khashoggi’s family.

Biden pledged during the 2020 presidential campaign to reassess U.S.-Saudi ties in part over Khashoggi’s murder. Since taking office, he has ended sales of offensive arms that Riyadh could use in Yemen and appointed a special envoy to boost diplomatic efforts to end that country’s grueling civil war.

US Joe Biden Saudi Arabia Jamal Khashoggi Mohammed bin Salman

US report on Khashoggi death expected to single out Saudi crown prince: sources

Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately

All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood

Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram

NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline

The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation

PSDP for 2021-22: 5 new projects worth Rs8.41bn proposed

CJP says apex court no substitute for parliament

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters