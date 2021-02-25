ANL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.29%)
ASC 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.48%)
AVN 96.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.94%)
BOP 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
BYCO 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.08%)
DGKC 133.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.03%)
FCCL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.23%)
JSCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.43%)
KAPCO 37.07 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.69%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.17%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
PPL 91.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.88%)
PRL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 38.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TRG 144.60 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (4.22%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.64%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,942 Increased By ▲ 68.49 (1.41%)
BR30 25,636 Increased By ▲ 399.73 (1.58%)
KSE100 45,802 Increased By ▲ 439.25 (0.97%)
KSE30 19,134 Increased By ▲ 249.93 (1.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Terror financing: FATF to decide Pakistan's fate today

  • The overall performance shows that Pakistan has improved compliance on two out of 40 recommendations of the FATF on effectiveness of anti-money laundering and combating financing terror (AML/CFT) systems
  • The FATF finds Pakistan’s progress non-compliant on four counts, partially compliant on 25 counts and largely compliant on nine recommendations
Fahad Zulfikar 25 Feb 2021

(Karachi) The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will announce its decision today whether Pakistan has done enough to exit the grey-list as its four-day plenary meeting concludes, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, the outcomes of the FATF plenary is expected to be announced at 9:30pm (16:30 GMT).

Prior to the plenary which began on Monday, the FATF had updated the overall performance of all countries. The overall performance shows that Pakistan has improved compliance on two out of 40 recommendations of the FATF on effectiveness of anti-money laundering and combating financing terror (AML/CFT) systems.

The FATF finds Pakistan’s progress non-compliant on four counts, partially compliant on 25 counts and largely compliant on nine recommendations. Pakistan’s evaluation at the plenary will be based on the 27-point action plan and not on these 40 recommendations.

However, officials said the plenary could discuss all options, including blacklisting Pakistan, keeping it in the grey list or removing it from the grey list.

There are, however, no chances that Pakistan could be put in the blacklist because it has at least three members of the FATF — China, Turkey and Malaysia — who can sustain all pressures against any downgrade.

Anti Money Laundering grey list financial action task force overall performance Pakistan's standing evaluation at the plenary 27 point action plan

Terror financing: FATF to decide Pakistan's fate today

Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately

All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood

Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram

NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline

The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation

PSDP for 2021-22: 5 new projects worth Rs8.41bn proposed

CJP says apex court no substitute for parliament

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters