Pakistan
All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood
- "This announcement applies to every educational institutions in the designated cities where restrictions had been imposed," he tweeted.
- Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till February 28, Mahmood said.
25 Feb 2021
Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood announced on Thursday that all schools will go back to regular five-day classes from March 1.
In a tweet, the education minister announced that from Monday, all schools across the country will go back to regular five-day classes. "Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till February 28," Mahmood tweeted.
On January 18, in the first phase, the students of class 9 to 12, as well as O and A level students across Pakistan returned to their schools. The government had decided to reopen varsities across the country from February 1.
All educational institutions across the country were shut down on November 26 amid the second coronavirus wave.
Moody’s term Pakistani banks strong growth despite pandemic ‘a credit positive’
All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately
Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram
NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline
The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads
Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants
Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA
PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation
PSDP for 2021-22: 5 new projects worth Rs8.41bn proposed
CJP says apex court no substitute for parliament
Read more stories
Comments