All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood announced on Thursday that all schools will go back to regular five-day classes from March 1.

In a tweet, the education minister announced that from Monday, all schools across the country will go back to regular five-day classes. "Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till February 28," Mahmood tweeted.

On January 18, in the first phase, the students of class 9 to 12, as well as O and A level students across Pakistan returned to their schools. The government had decided to reopen varsities across the country from February 1.

All educational institutions across the country were shut down on November 26 amid the second coronavirus wave.