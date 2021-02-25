ANL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.29%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
ASL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.73%)
AVN 96.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.74%)
BOP 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
BYCO 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.27%)
DGKC 133.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.83%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.03%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.64%)
JSCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.43%)
KAPCO 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.49%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
MLCF 47.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.28%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
PPL 91.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.88%)
PRL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 38.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TRG 144.88 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.42%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.64%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,942 Increased By ▲ 68.66 (1.41%)
BR30 25,648 Increased By ▲ 411.68 (1.63%)
KSE100 45,811 Increased By ▲ 448.29 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 252.44 (1.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood

  • "This announcement applies to every educational institutions in the designated cities where restrictions had been imposed," he tweeted.
  • Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till February 28, Mahmood said.
Aisha Mahmood 25 Feb 2021

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood announced on Thursday that all schools will go back to regular five-day classes from March 1.

In a tweet, the education minister announced that from Monday, all schools across the country will go back to regular five-day classes. "Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till February 28," Mahmood tweeted.

On January 18, in the first phase, the students of class 9 to 12, as well as O and A level students across Pakistan returned to their schools. The government had decided to reopen varsities across the country from February 1.

All educational institutions across the country were shut down on November 26 amid the second coronavirus wave.

Coronavirus Shafqat Mahmood school reopening Students schools closure

All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood

Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately

Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram

NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline

The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation

PSDP for 2021-22: 5 new projects worth Rs8.41bn proposed

CJP says apex court no substitute for parliament

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters