DGCV revises values on import of mobile phones

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Customs Valuation (DGCV), Karachi, has revised the customs values on the import of various kinds of mobile phones of leading brands for accurate assessment of duties and taxes.

In this regard, the DG valuation has issued a valuation advice for the Model Customs Collectorates (MCCs).

This new “valuation advice” has superseded the valuation advice of the directorate issued on October 21, 2020.

According to the directorate, the customs values have been revised on the import of mobile phones of various brands of Apple; Huawei; Infinix; Itel; Lenovo; Meizu; Motorola; Nokia; Oppo; Sony; Tecno; Viivo; Honor; Alcatel, and Samsung.

The valuation ruling stated that an exercise has been conducted by the Directorate General, Customs Valuation under Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969, to determine assessable customs values of mobile phone devices.

It is advised that the Customs values as given may be considered for the purpose of assessment of duty and taxes. These values will also be relevant for assessment and proceedings under SROs 1455(1)/2018 and SRO 1456(1)/2018 both dated November 29, 2018, read with Customs General Order No 06/2018 dated November 29, 2018.

The list is not exhaustive; however, covers mostly traded brands and models as provided by Mobile Phones Importers and Manufacturers Association (MPIMA).

For assessment of brands and models which are imported in commercial quantity but are not included in the list, the clearance Collectorates are advised to assess those under Section-81 of the Customs Act, I969, and then forward a reference to this Directorate General for final determination of values thereof.

Where in the enclosed list, Type Approval is not given or is under process, clearance Collectorates shall fulfill the regulatory requirements pertaining for Type Approval/Certificate of Compliance from the PTA first as envisaged under the law.

