PTI issues show-cause notice to Liaquat Jatoi

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to senior party leader, Liaquat Ali Jatoi, after he alleged that Saifullah Abro, the PTI’s Senate candidate from Sindh on a technocrat seat, was given a ticket for Rs350 million.

In a show cause notice issued to him, the PTI’s central standing committee on accountability and discipline said that by making accusations against the party of giving ticket to Abro, he has violated the party’s discipline.

“This act of yours is against party policy and its constitution,” read the notice.

Jatoi’s case was refereed to standing committee on accountability and discipline western region, Sindh for further proceedings within seven days.

Meanwhile, the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Communications, Shahbaz Gill, demanded Jatoi to furnish proof for his accusations, warning strict action will be taken against him, if he failed to do so.

“Jatoi is himself wanted by [the] NAB (National Accountability Bureau) and he is levelling false allegations,” he added.

