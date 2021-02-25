Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
25 Feb 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (February 24, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08050 0.08150 1.57563 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.09025 0.08638 1.58500 0.08163
Libor 1 Month 0.11763 0.10825 1.61263 0.10575
Libor 2 Month 0.15213 0.15375 1.63563 0.14813
Libor 3 Month 0.18750 0.18863 1.63763 0.17525
Libor 6 Month 0.20375 0.20263 1.62863 0.19500
Libor 1 Year 0.28463 0.30263 1.64575 0.28463
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
