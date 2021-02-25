Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
25 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Wednesday (February 24, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 158.8724
Pound Sterling 223.5811
Euro 193.1412
Japanese Yen 1.5101
===========================
