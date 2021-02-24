ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Forces of status quo want continuation of sale, purchase of votes, Imran Khan wants transparency: Shibli

  • He said that real representatives of the people could not come to the parliament through the use of money.
APP 24 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said opposition parties were representing the status quo for the continuation of sale and purchase of votes and horse trading in politics.

Talking to media persons, he said that on the contrary, Prime Minister Imran Khan fully believed in strengthening of democracy and fair elections and intended transparency in the Senate elections.

He said Imran Khan was striving for eradication of the practice of sale and purchase of votes and stood like a rock against the undemocratic practice.

He said that democracy would be strengthened if those candidates were elected who believed in party manifesto and philosophy of a party and not those who believed in power of money who would not only recover their own investment but also mint more money.

Additionally, he said that real representatives of the people could not come to the parliament through the use of money.

Shibli Faraz said that the government also intended to introduce an electronic voting system in the general elections to ensure transparency, as in the past elections were marred by the allegations of rigging and malpractices.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his allied parties stood on the right side and history would highlight the representatives of 'dark forces' who wanted to open the door for horse trading in the elections.

He said that as a Muslim and political worker, he believed that truth would eventually prevail and deceit and fraud would have to face retreat and defeat.

He said that the PTI government was ready to accept PML-N demands for re-polling in 20 polling stations in NA-75.

He recalled that after the 2013 elections, when the PTI demanded opening of four constituencies, they refused to accept the demand.

Finally the polling record of 4 constituencies was opened after long legal struggle by the PTI and the verdict vindicated the PTI stance.

Shibli Faraz

Forces of status quo want continuation of sale, purchase of votes, Imran Khan wants transparency: Shibli

Senate voting method will be decided by parliament: CJP

Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic

PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo

Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters