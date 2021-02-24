Rupee extends gains against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 13 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs158.75 as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs158.88.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs158.6 and Rs159.3 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 10 paisas and closed at Rs193.08 against the last day’s trading of Rs 193.18, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.50, whereas an increase of Rs 1.43 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs225.06 as compared to its last closing of Rs223.63.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 04 paisas each to close at Rs 43.22 and Rs 42.32 respectively.