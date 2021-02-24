South Korea's KOCOPIA bought about 60,000 tonnes corn

HAMBURG: South Korea's Korea Corn Processing Industry Association (KOCOPIA) bought about 60,000 tonnes of corn in a deal on Wednesday expected to be sourced from the United States, European traders said. The corn was purchased at about $309 a tonne c&f believed to include a surcharge for additional port unloading, said traders.

It was bought in one consignment for arrival in South Korea around May 20. Seller was believed to be trading house Viterra.

Shipment was between March 25 and April 15 if sourced from the US Gulf or April 15 and May 5 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast.