Markets
South Korea's KOCOPIA bought about 60,000 tonnes corn
- It was bought in one consignment for arrival in South Korea around May 20. Seller was believed to be trading house Viterra.
- Shipment was between March 25 and April 15 if sourced from the US Gulf or April 15 and May 5 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast.
24 Feb 2021
HAMBURG: South Korea's Korea Corn Processing Industry Association (KOCOPIA) bought about 60,000 tonnes of corn in a deal on Wednesday expected to be sourced from the United States, European traders said. The corn was purchased at about $309 a tonne c&f believed to include a surcharge for additional port unloading, said traders.
It was bought in one consignment for arrival in South Korea around May 20. Seller was believed to be trading house Viterra.
Shipment was between March 25 and April 15 if sourced from the US Gulf or April 15 and May 5 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast.
Action taken against officers responsible for Ehsanullah Ehsan's escape: DG ISPR
South Korea's KOCOPIA bought about 60,000 tonnes corn
Senate voting method will be decided by parliament: CJP
Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic
PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo
Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM
Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi
Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan
PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions
US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane
Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?
Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM
Read more stories
Comments