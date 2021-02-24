ATC adjourns hearing on lawyers' bail cases

ISLAMABAD: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on post arrest bail petition of five lawyers including Secretary District Bar Association (DBA) Liaqat Kambo till next date.

The petitioners' lawyer stated that an identical matter was pending already with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and prayed the court to adjourned the case till its decision.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case on post arrest bail petitions of the lawyers including Liaqat Kambo, Asadullah and Muhammad Umer in IHC ambush case. The court adjourned hearing on the request of petitioners' lawyers till March 2.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned hearing on bail petition of lawyers Najam Abbas and Advocate Muddasir Rizwan till March 4, and March 2, respectively.