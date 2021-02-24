ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan transformed geo-political priorities into geo-economic priorities: FM

  • Qureshi said we have decided to give one hundred scholarships to Sri Lankan students in top medical institutes of Pakistan.
PPI 24 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is standing side by side with Sri Lanka as partner for the development of human resources, security cooperation, fighting terrorism, development and prosperity.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister said that Imran Khan's visit will help in strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation.

Later, briefing newsmen about Prime Minister's visit to Sri Lanka, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has transformed its geo-political priorities into geo-economic priorities.

He said during the visit we exchanged views on enhancement of bilateral trade and investment with Sri Lanka. The Foreign Minister said defence and security cooperation to end the menace of terrorism are of equal importance to both Pakistan and Sri Lanka and we have offered that country a credit line of fifteen million dollars in this regard.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we have decided to give one hundred scholarships to Sri Lankan students in top medical institutes of Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan transformed geo-political priorities into geo-economic priorities: FM

Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic

PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo

Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters