Pakistan transformed geo-political priorities into geo-economic priorities: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is standing side by side with Sri Lanka as partner for the development of human resources, security cooperation, fighting terrorism, development and prosperity.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister said that Imran Khan's visit will help in strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation.

Later, briefing newsmen about Prime Minister's visit to Sri Lanka, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has transformed its geo-political priorities into geo-economic priorities.

He said during the visit we exchanged views on enhancement of bilateral trade and investment with Sri Lanka. The Foreign Minister said defence and security cooperation to end the menace of terrorism are of equal importance to both Pakistan and Sri Lanka and we have offered that country a credit line of fifteen million dollars in this regard.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we have decided to give one hundred scholarships to Sri Lankan students in top medical institutes of Pakistan.