PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated Sri Lanka’s High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo.

PM Imran, who is in Colombo on a two-day official visit, tweeted: "I inaugurated Sri Lanka's High Performance Sports Complex. It was great to meet the Sri Lankan cricket greats invited on the occasion who had played against me."

Khan also met the Sri Lankan president on the occasion. He tweeted that it was great to meet and discuss poverty alleviation with Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

“We also discussed other dimensions of our extensive ties to strengthen political & trade ties for our mutual benefit.”