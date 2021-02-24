ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hyundai to recall 82,000 electric cars globally due to fire risk

  • Hyundai Motor has announced that it will be recalling about 82,000 electric vehicles globally due to fire risks and will be replacing their battery systems.
BR Web Desk Updated 24 Feb 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Hyundai Motor has announced that it will be recalling about 82,000 electric vehicles globally due to fire risks and will be replacing their battery systems.

Combined with an earlier recall, this decision will cost the automaker an estimated amount of $900 million.

It is also important to note that most of the electric vehicles being recalled are Kona EV, which is Hyundai's best-selling electric car. The new recall includes around 76,000 Kona EVs, and some Ioniq EV and Elec City models as well.

Moreover, LG Energy Solution, which is a unit of LG Chem that makes the batteries also explained that Hyundai had misapplied its suggestions regarding battery management, and the batteries themselves should not be seen as a fire risk.

There have been 15 cases of fires involving the Konar IV. Although most of them took place in South Korea, two took place in Canada and one each in Finland and Austria.

In addition to this, Hyundai Motors and LG Chem also witnessed a fall in its shares by 3.7 percent and 1.9 percent respectively in afternoon trade as compared to a 2 percent decline in the broader market.

Hyundai Hyundai Motor electric vehicles Hyundai Motor Co LG Chem EV batteries South Korean automaker Hyundai LG Chem Ltd electric vehicle market Hyundai cars Hyundai Electric Cars

Hyundai to recall 82,000 electric cars globally due to fire risk

Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes

Boeing 777: Engine maker will conduct inspections ordered by US regulator

Two more Biden cabinet picks confirmed, but one in peril

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters