ANL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.33%)
ASC 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.07%)
AVN 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.85%)
BOP 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.21%)
DGKC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.38%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.86%)
FCCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.8%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.35%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
JSCL 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.05%)
KAPCO 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.23%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.52%)
MLCF 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.58%)
PAEL 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.81%)
POWER 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.1%)
PPL 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.6%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.26%)
TRG 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-3.71%)
UNITY 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.73%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -63.31 (-1.29%)
BR30 25,009 Decreased By ▼ -568.43 (-2.22%)
KSE100 45,288 Decreased By ▼ -441.2 (-0.96%)
KSE30 18,845 Decreased By ▼ -140.9 (-0.74%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India's central bank, markets must work together, governor says

  • Investor appetite has been low despite the central bank's assurance that it would provide ample liquidity and ensure a smooth government borrowing programme as traders seek more direct support from the RBI.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

MUMBAI: India's central bank and markets need to work together to ensure the orderly evolution of the bond yield curve, the Reserve Bank of India governor told news channel CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday.

Bond yields have seen an upward bias since the government announced, in its budget this month, additional market borrowing for the current financial year and higher than expected borrowing for the fiscal year starting in April.

Investor appetite has been low despite the central bank's assurance that it would provide ample liquidity and ensure a smooth government borrowing programme as traders seek more direct support from the RBI.

"It entails a responsibility for the central bank and for the market players. So what we are looking at is an orderly evolution of the yield curve. I think I have given reasonable amount of clarity to the market," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was unchanged at 6.17% after the RBI chief's comments but is up 22 basis points since its low last week.

Reserve Bank India's central bank RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

India's central bank, markets must work together, governor says

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $15 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes

Boeing 777: Engine maker will conduct inspections ordered by US regulator

Two more Biden cabinet picks confirmed, but one in peril

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters