Markets
Hong Kong stocks well down at break
- The Hang Seng Index shed 1.92 percent, or 586.69 points, to 30,045.95.
24 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares tumbled Wednesday morning in line with an Asia-wide retreat on inflation fears, despite assurances from the head of the Federal Reserve that rising prices would not force it to hike interest rates.
