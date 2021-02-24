ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.5%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.91%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.57%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
BYCO 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.21%)
DGKC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.13%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.35%)
FCCL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.16%)
FFBL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.96%)
FFL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.7%)
HASCOL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
HUBC 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.29%)
JSCL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-6.7%)
KAPCO 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.37%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.87%)
MLCF 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 38.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.65%)
POWER 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.83%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.95%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.26%)
TRG 139.59 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.45%)
UNITY 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,891 Decreased By ▼ -28.2 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,301 Decreased By ▼ -276.69 (-1.08%)
KSE100 45,501 Decreased By ▼ -228.06 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -61.18 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Expert believes Omar Sheikh’s acquittal not to impact Pakistan’s status on FATF grey list

  • The analyst was of the view that that the question is whether Pakistan would remain on the gray list’ or be off it, as it won’t be blacklisted.
Ali Ahmed 24 Feb 2021

A leading expert on South Asia affairs has expressed that the recent acquittal of Omar Shaikh by the Supreme Court will not have any impact on Pakistan’s Financial Action Task Force (FATF) status in the ongoing plenary.

“Contrary to some reportage, the Omar Sheikh acquittal should have no bearing on deliberations about Pakistan's FATF status, which relates to a very specifically defined list of items on its Action Plan-none of which relate to Sheikh. Though, there are reputational considerations,” said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program at the Wilson Center, in a tweet post.

The analyst was of the view that that the question is whether Pakistan would remain on the ‘grey list’ or be off it, as it won’t be blacklisted.

“The issue isn't whether it'll be blacklisted (it won't), but more so if it comes off the "gray list." A good chance it'll stay, given member views that some Action Plan items not complete.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan has expressed optimism regarding its FATF status. The Paris based watchdog begin its plenary on Monday. The four day meeting would review Pakistan’s progress and decide about its fate with respect to grey list.

FATF after October 2020 Plenary has strongly urged Pakistan to continue working on implementing its action plan to address its strategic deficiencies, including by (i) demonstrating that law enforcement agencies are identifying and investigating the widest range of TF activity and that TF investigations and prosecutions target designated persons and entities, and those acting on behalf or at the direction of the designated persons or entities; (ii) demonstrating that TF prosecutions result in effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions; (iii) demonstrating effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all 1267 and 1373 designated terrorists and those acting for or on their behalf, preventing the raising and moving of funds including in relation to non profit organisations (NPOs), identifying and freezing assets (movable and immovable), and prohibiting access to funds and financial services; and (iv) demonstrating enforcement against TFS violations, including in relation to non profit organisation NPOs, of administrative and criminal penalties and provincial and federal authorities cooperating on enforcement cases.

fatf grey list Micahel Kugelman Omar Sheikh FATF Pakistan

Expert believes Omar Sheikh’s acquittal not to impact Pakistan’s status on FATF grey list

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes

Boeing 777: Engine maker will conduct inspections ordered by US regulator

Two more Biden cabinet picks confirmed, but one in peril

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters