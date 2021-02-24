ANL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
ASL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.79%)
AVN 100.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.21%)
BOP 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.91%)
DGKC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.91%)
EPCL 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.8%)
FCCL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
HASCOL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 84.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.97%)
JSCL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
KAPCO 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.26%)
PIBTL 12.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
PPL 91.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
PTC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.21%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 142.15 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.31%)
UNITY 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
BR100 4,939 Increased By ▲ 20.21 (0.41%)
BR30 25,715 Increased By ▲ 137.02 (0.54%)
KSE100 45,813 Increased By ▲ 84.13 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,030 Increased By ▲ 44.51 (0.23%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Zaki Yamani dies

AFP Updated 24 Feb 2021

RIYADH: Former Saudi oil minister Sheikh Ahmed Zaki Yamani, a key player behind the 1973 oil embargo, died Tuesday aged 90 after a long career that laid the foundations of the kingdom's energy sector.

Yamani, dubbed by local papers as the "godfather of black gold", died in London, said state-owned El-Ekhbariya television, without giving the cause.

It said he will be buried in holy city of Makkah, in western Saudi Arabia, where he was born.

In 1973, he was a key player in OPEC's decision to raise oil prices in protest at Israel's occupation of Arab land seized in 1967, sparking a world economic crisis.

Two years later, he was among oil ministers kidnapped by pro-Palestinian militants led by the infamous Carlos the Jackal at an OPEC meeting in Vienna.

Yamani, who served as oil minister from 1962 until 1986, was the first Saudi representative in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

He was dismissed in 1986 for undisclosed reasons, apparently over disagreement with the king at the time on oil output quotas.

OPEC Zaki Yamani dies Former Saudi oil minister Sheikh Ahmed Zaki Yamani

Zaki Yamani dies

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body

Resolution of ‘legitimate’ issues: Nepra pledges support to KE

Probe body identifies reasons behind countrywide blackout

Completion of procurement proceedings: PPRA gives FBR the go-ahead

Vawda declared eligible to contest Senate election: Tribunal dismisses Pervaiz Rashid’s appeal

IT-based solutions: TI-P raises questions over FBR’s tender

CCI registers 1.8pc QoQ increase

South Korea, Tehran agree ‘proposals’ on oil billions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.