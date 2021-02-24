First civil court starts functioning in Landi Kotal

PESHAWAR: The first civil court in district Khyber has started functioning in Landi Kotal, sub-division of district Khyber on Tuesday. Inamullah Mohmand, who assumed charge as first Civil Judge with additional power of Judicial Magistrate, began hearing a number of civil cases on the first day of the court. Earlier, on the direction of the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, the court has been set up in tehsil building however with establishment of proper judicial complex; it will be shifted to it.

Locals applicants who used to go to Peshawar for seeking justice appreciated the positive initiative of the judiciary and said they will get justice at their doorsteps. Haji Jafar, a political worker thanked the chief justice for shifting of the civil court from Peshawar to Landi Kotal and said it would not only reduce extra expenses of applicants or petitioners but would also provide speedy justice.

