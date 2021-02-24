ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Each family will get free health card: minister

Recorder Report 24 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Each family in Punjab will get free health card by the end of this year which will offer health coverage of up to Rs1 million per family. Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat disclosed this while addressing a meeting here on Tuesday.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Javan Bakht, the Planning and Development Board Chairman, Punjab Specialized Health Secretary, Punjab Finance Secretary, Punjab Law Secretary and other officials were also present on the occasion. The meeting considered various models for providing free health insurance to every family in Punjab.

The Law Minister said that the Punjab government wants to ensure provision of health cards, which is an important step towards Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for the state of Madina. “Under this programme, Sahiwal and DG Khan will get the cards by April while other divisions will get it by December,” he added.

The Finance Minister said that the department of health should sign a contract with concerned agency for health insurance for at least three years so that the scheme would be able to work on a sustainable basis. The Secretary Specialized Health said in the briefing that last year, out of 5.2 million registered people in the province, 136,000 benefited from the health card.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Health Health Card free health card Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister

Each family will get free health card: minister

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body

Resolution of ‘legitimate’ issues: Nepra pledges support to KE

Probe body identifies reasons behind countrywide blackout

Zaki Yamani dies

Completion of procurement proceedings: PPRA gives FBR the go-ahead

Vawda declared eligible to contest Senate election: Tribunal dismisses Pervaiz Rashid’s appeal

IT-based solutions: TI-P raises questions over FBR’s tender

CCI registers 1.8pc QoQ increase

South Korea, Tehran agree ‘proposals’ on oil billions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.