SAPM Gill discusses Senate polls with CM Buzdar

  • The PTI government was taking decisions in the larger public interest and the Punjab government's steps for ameliorating the lot of the common man were laudable, SAPM said.
APP 23 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Special Adviser to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed political situation and upcoming Senate elections.

He also congratulated the CM on the launch of the Rehmat-ul-Lil Aalameen (PBUH) Scholarship Programme.

While discussing various features of the programme, the CM said the amount will be expanded to one billion rupees and vowed that no shortage of funds would ever hinder the noble cause. Around 15,000 students of intermediate and BS Hons would be given scholarships, he added.

The CM said the opposition was trying to survive through politics of propaganda as its anti-state narrative had been exposed. He said the PTI government had put the province on the road to development and the vision of composite development had been materialised for the first time.

Regrettably, the past governments ignored even the basic needs of people and no practical steps were taken to facilitate masses, the CM continued. The politics of chaos and anarchy would not succeed as people had rejected such elements.

Shahbaz Gill termed the launch of the scholarship programme a great honour as it would facilitate intelligent but needy students in their studies. The government was fully committed to providing every possible resource to all such students, he added.

It was a humble effort to pay tribute to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), and the initiative would prove a blessing for all of us.

The SAPM regretted the negative politics being promoted by the opposition and the attempts to weaken the national institutions. He said every child was under debt due to wrong policies of the past governments.

Contrary to it, the PTI government was taking decisions in the larger public interest and the Punjab government's steps for ameliorating the lot of the common man were laudable, added the SAPM.

Sardar Usman Buzdar Shahbaz Gill

