COVID-19 claims 9 more lives, infects 296 others

KARACHI: As many as 9 more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,301 and 296 new cases emerged when 9,077 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said that 9 more patient of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,301 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 9,077 samples were tested which detected 296 cases that constituted 3.3 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,967,917 tests have been conducted against which 256,740 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.5 percent or 240,057 patients have recovered, including 771 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,382 patients were under treatment, of them 11,946 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centers and 425 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 387 patients was stated to be critical, including 55 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 296 new cases, 159 have been detected from Karachi, including 73 from East, 25 South, 22 Central, 17 West, 13 Malir, and 9 Korangi. Hyderabad has 33, Jamshoro 28, Ghotki 25, Dadu 15, Jacobabad 8, Umerkot 5, Mirpurkhas and Tando Muhammad Khan 4 each, Sukkur 2, Kashmore, Nausheroferoze, Shikarpur and Larkana 1 each.

The Chief Minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.