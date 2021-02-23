ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
President stresses enhanced Pak-Uzbek bilateral ties

  • He asked the ambassador to work for promotion of trade and economic relations between the two countries.
APP 23 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed further strengthening of bilateral relations with Uzbekistan in areas of of mutual interests including political, trade, economic and cultural fields.

The President said close interaction with Uzbekistan was important amid regional and international developments through exchange of high-level visits, parliamentary exchanges and ministerial interactions.

The President expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Syed Ali Asad Gillani, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He asked the ambassador to work for promotion of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

He emphasized the need to diversify Pakistan’s exports to Uzbekistan by including manufactured goods, finished products, pharmaceuticals and services etc.

Dr Alvi also urged upon the ambassador to work for promotion of tourism in Pakistan as well as strengthening cultural linkages between the two sides.

He highlighted that parliamentary cooperation was highly essential to further deepen bilateral relations.

