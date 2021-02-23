Pakistan
Gold prices decrease Rs 50 to 110,700
- The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 10.
23 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 50 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs 110,700 against sale at Rs 110,750, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 43 and was traded at Rs 94,907 against Rs 94,950 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs 86,998 from Rs 87,0378.
The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 10 and was traded at Rs 1410 against its sale at Rs 1400 while that of ten gram silver increased by Rs 8.57 and was traded at Rs 1208.84 against Rs 1200.27.
The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of $9 and was sold at $1807 against its sale at $1798 , the association added.
