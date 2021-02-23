Pakistan
PTI, PML-Q candidates to secure victory in Senate elections: Buzdar
- The Chief Minister said a parliamentary party meeting will soon be convened regarding the Senate elections.
23 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed hope that PTI and PML-Q candidates will secure victory in the Senate elections.
He was talking to PTI and its coalition party PML-Q candidates for Senate elections in Lahore on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister said a parliamentary party meeting will soon be convened regarding the Senate elections and the assembly members will be briefed about the procedure of the Senate elections.
