ET allows Vawda to contest Senate polls

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Election Tribunal on Tuesday dismissed an appeal challenging the approval of the nomination papers of Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and federal minister for water resources Faisal Vawda for Senate polls.

The Election Tribunal of the SHC heard a petition filed by Qadir Khan Mandokhel against acceptance of nomination papers of PTI leader Faisal Vawda for Senate elections. The tribunal allowed the PTI leader to contest the Senate elections.

Mandokhel had filed the appeal in SHC’s election tribunal and he stated that, the Returning Officer (RO) accepted Vawda’s nomination papers by neglecting of facts and law.

He alleged that the PTI MNA did not declare his properties, assets and dual nationality in his nomination papers which he submitted before the Election Commission of Pakistan for general elections 2018.

He argued that Vawda is not eligible to contest the Senate elections and appealed the election tribunal to reject the decision of returning officer for accepting nomination papers of Vawda.