World
Israel giving ‘symbolic’ amounts of COVID vaccines to Honduras, others
- An Israeli official said Honduras was among the recipients. Israel has been importing Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc vaccines and, according to the Health Ministry, has administered them to almost 50% of its 9 million population.
23 Feb 2021
JERUSALEM: Israel is giving "symbolic" amount of surplus COVID-19 vaccines to the Palestinians and to several countries, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement on Tuesday.
An Israeli official said Honduras was among the recipients. Israel has been importing Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc vaccines and, according to the Health Ministry, has administered them to almost 50% of its 9 million population.
PM arrives in Sri Lanka on two-day maiden visit
Israel giving ‘symbolic’ amounts of COVID vaccines to Honduras, others
PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections
Human error caused countrywide blackout on Jan 9, reveals inquiry committee report
G7 'firmly condemn' Myanmar military attacks on protesters
PM leaves for two-day visit to Sri Lanka
Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high
PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election
Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%
Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'
Remittances beat Moody’s expectation
Why the US has the highest Covid-19 death toll
Read more stories
Comments