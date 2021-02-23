PM arrives in Sri Lanka on two-day maiden visit

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Sri Lanka on his two-day visit, local media reported on Tuesday. The premier's visit comes on the invitation of his counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.

As per details, Imran Khan along with his delegation landed at Bandranaike International Airport in Colombo. The PM was presented with the Guard of Honour on his arrival.

The prime minister used the Indian Airspace to travel to Sri Lanka after getting special permission.

During the visit, Imran Khan will hold meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and will exchange views on key regional and international issues.

He will also lead the delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries, including trade, investment, health, education, agriculture, science and technology besides defence and culture tourism.

The premier will also participate in a joint ‘Trade and Investment Conference’ aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

A number of MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation will be signed during the visit.

Earlier, in a tweet, Rajapaksa said that he is looking forward to welcoming PM Imran Khan and his delegation which will further reinforce the bilateral relationship and pave way for joint ventures that mutually benefit both the nations.