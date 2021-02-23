ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
Technology

Spotify to launch its services in Pakistan soon

  • Spotify has announced that it will be launching its services in Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and more than 80 new markets in the next few days, in a recent tweet.
BR Web Desk 23 Feb 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Spotify has announced that it will be launching its services in Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and more than 80 new markets in the next few days, in a recent tweet.

Founded in 2006, the music streaming giant is already popular in Pakistan and the global music industry for its services. While Spotify had restricted its services to specific regions in the world in the past, it now plans of expanding its network.

In addition to this, the company has also released a new feature known as Spotify HiFi, which aims at offering its users CD-quality lossless audio. The feature will also be paid service like Spotify Premium.

Despite competition from YouTube Music, Deezer and Apple Music, Spotify also reported that its global listening hours have increased during the pandemic, with premium subscribers rising by 27% to 144 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Spotify to launch its services in Pakistan soon

