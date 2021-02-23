PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) candidate from Sialkot's NA-75 to ask for re-polling on 20 polling stations in Daska.

The PM who is also chief of the ruling PTI made the statement on Monday night following Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz's (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz's allegation that the PTI used several tactics to rig the by-poll including manipulating the election results of 20 polling stations by taking ECP officials hostage.

"Have always struggled for fair & free elections. So even though there is no legal compulsion to do so before ECP announces results, I would request our PTI candidate to ask for re-polling in the 20 polling stations Opposition is crying hoarse over in the Daska NA-75 bye- election,” the PM tweeted.

PM further said that PTI has been calling for open ballot in the upcoming Senate elections to ensure transparency in the electoral process.

On Friday, at least two people died and two others were injured as clashes broke out between workers of the ruling PTI and the PML-N in Sialkot's NA-75 constituency. the The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had restrained authorities from announcing unofficial results as both PTI and PML-N claimed victory in the constituency.

Meanwhile, the ECP will meet today to decide whether to announce the unconfirmed and unofficial results or not.