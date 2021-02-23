ANL 30.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
ASC 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
ASL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
AVN 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.96%)
DGKC 134.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
EPCL 49.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
FCCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.41%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HUBC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
JSCL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.46%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
MLCF 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.07%)
PAEL 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
POWER 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 92.07 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.02%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
PTC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
TRG 142.10 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-3.4%)
UNITY 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.68%)
BR100 4,953 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (0.12%)
BR30 25,856 Decreased By ▼ -30.22 (-0.12%)
KSE100 45,925 Increased By ▲ 35.12 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,077 Increased By ▲ 17.44 (0.09%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Facebook to restore Australia news pages as deal reached on media law

  • Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Facebook indicated a compromise had been reached on key aspects of a law that would force digital giants to pay news companies for content.
AFP 23 Feb 2021

SYDNEY: Facebook said Tuesday it will lift a contentious ban on Australian news pages "in the coming days", after the government agreed to amend a world-first media law fiercely opposed by the tech giant.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Facebook indicated a compromise had been reached on key aspects of a law that would force digital giants to pay news companies for content.

"As a result of these changes, we can now work to further our investment in public interest journalism, and restore news on Facebook for Australians in the coming days," said Will Easton, managing director of Facebook Australia.

australia facebook Treasurer Josh Frydenberg Easton

Facebook to restore Australia news pages as deal reached on media law

Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%

Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'

Remittances beat Moody’s expectation

Why the US has the highest Covid-19 death toll

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

Staff-level pact: IMF Board meeting yet to be scheduled

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters