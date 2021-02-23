Technology
Facebook to restore Australia news pages as deal reached on media law
- Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Facebook indicated a compromise had been reached on key aspects of a law that would force digital giants to pay news companies for content.
23 Feb 2021
SYDNEY: Facebook said Tuesday it will lift a contentious ban on Australian news pages "in the coming days", after the government agreed to amend a world-first media law fiercely opposed by the tech giant.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Facebook indicated a compromise had been reached on key aspects of a law that would force digital giants to pay news companies for content.
"As a result of these changes, we can now work to further our investment in public interest journalism, and restore news on Facebook for Australians in the coming days," said Will Easton, managing director of Facebook Australia.
PM leaves for two-day visit to Sri Lanka
Facebook to restore Australia news pages as deal reached on media law
Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high
PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections
PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election
Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%
Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'
Remittances beat Moody’s expectation
Why the US has the highest Covid-19 death toll
Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado
Staff-level pact: IMF Board meeting yet to be scheduled
Read more stories
Comments