Japan National Day: Message from H.E. Dr. Arif Alvi, President Islamic Republic of Pakistan

23 Feb 2021

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the Forum, I would like to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of PJBF in fostering trade and investment relations between Japan and Pakistan in the last 20 yeas and wish it success in future endeavors. Pakistan and Japan enjoy strong diplomatic relations spanning over decades. The successful, robust and cordial relationship between the two countries is manifestation of the earnest efforts from both sides.

Both the governments, inspired by a common desire to promote and develop relations, have always laid great emphasis on nurturing and enhancing ties in an array of areas including trade, investment cultural interaction and human resource development.

Pakistan offers immense opportunities for trade and investment. Due to its geo-strategic location, Pakistan has the potential to become trade and logistics hub, thereby, increasing intra and inter-region trade. With positive developments on the economic front and recent policy measures, Pakistan is a lucrative place for investment and an attractive market for trade.

Pakistan considers Japan as one of the important economic and trade partners. The government is making all out efforts to promote and enhance trade and investment linkages with Japan by maintaining close liaison with counterpart agencies and business communities.

The economy of Pakistan is growing satisfactorily, demonstrated by an overall improvement in macroeconomic indicators and international rankings. Yet, Pakistan needs to become globally competitive and shift towards high value products. The entails structural transformation, product sophistication and innovation in production processes.

Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) has been instrumental in enhancing trade and investment relationship between the two countries. I am glad that the Forum, through its policy and advocacy roles, has been pivotal in supporting the economic development of Pakistan and has maintained close relationship with government agencies and industry bodies.

