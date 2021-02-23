KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 22, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,947.94 High: 5,003.44 Low: 4,932.39 Net Change: (-) 26.88 Volume ('000): 650,063 Value ('000): 23,955,012 Makt Cap 1,412,185,494,571 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,357.01 NET CH. (-) 47.21 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,588.66 NET CH. (-) 194.19 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,658.17 NET CH. (-) 39.53 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,185.78 NET CH. (-) 56.88 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,816.04 NET CH. (+) 138.28 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-February-2021 ====================================

