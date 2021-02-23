Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
23 Feb 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 22, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,947.94
High: 5,003.44
Low: 4,932.39
Net Change: (-) 26.88
Volume ('000): 650,063
Value ('000): 23,955,012
Makt Cap 1,412,185,494,571
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,357.01
NET CH. (-) 47.21
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,588.66
NET CH. (-) 194.19
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,658.17
NET CH. (-) 39.53
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,185.78
NET CH. (-) 56.88
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,816.04
NET CH. (+) 138.28
------------------------------------
As on: 22-February-2021
====================================
