KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 22, 2021). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 23 Feb 2021

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 22, 2021).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                  4,947.94
High:                       5,003.44
Low:                        4,932.39
Net Change:                (-) 26.88
Volume ('000):               650,063
Value ('000):             23,955,012
Makt Cap           1,412,185,494,571
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,357.01
NET CH.                    (-) 47.21
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,588.66
NET CH.                   (-) 194.19
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,658.17
NET CH.                    (-) 39.53
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,185.78
NET CH.                    (-) 56.88
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,816.04
NET CH.                   (+) 138.28
------------------------------------
As on:              22-February-2021
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

