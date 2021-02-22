ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
Efforts on to promote housing sector: Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

  • He said that process of necessary legislation had been completed to promote the housing sector.
APP 22 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said the government is actively working to promote the housing sector on modern lines to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While talking to his visitors here on Monday, the minister expressed the hope that after the approval of affordable private housing schemes rules 2020, and joint ventures rules from the provincial cabinet, speedy development of the housing sector, as well as the provision of substantive relief to builders and developers, would become possible.

He said that process of necessary legislation had been completed to promote the housing sector, adding that builders and developers were being granted relief in Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

The project was being moved forward through joint ventures with private builders and developers, he added.

Similarly, approval of housing schemes of builders and developers was in progress in Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) on a priority basis.

Besides, implementation of a comprehensive policy was also underway concerning approval of development schemes under PHATA in different districts, concluded the minister.

