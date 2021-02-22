Jewellery exports increased 107.21pc

ISLAMABAD: Jewellery exports during first seven months of FY 2020-21 grew by 107.21 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 20-Jan 21, Jewellery worth US$ 5,833 exported as compared to worth US$ 2,815 of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Gems increased by 25.14 per cent, worth US$ 4,027 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 3,218 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Handicrafts exports increased by 100 percent, worth US$ 5 were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing Nil of same period of last year.

During the period under view Guar and Guar products decreased by 0.20 per cent, worth US$ 20,117 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 20,158 thousand of same period of last year.