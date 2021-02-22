US seeks to extend, strengthen nuclear pact with Iran: Blinken

GENEVA: The United States will seek to strengthen and extend the agreement between world powers and Iran aimed at curbing its nuclear programme, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

Blinken, addressing the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, said: "Working with allies and partners, we will also seek to lengthen and strengthen the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and address other areas of concern, including Iran's destabilizing regional behavior and ballistic missile development and proliferation."

"And Iran must comply with its safeguards agreements with the IAEA and its international obligations," he said, referring to the UN nuclear watchdog whose chief held talks in Iran at the weekend.