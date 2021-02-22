ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US seeks to extend, strengthen nuclear pact with Iran: Blinken

  • Working with allies and partners, we will also seek to lengthen and strengthen the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and address other areas of concern, including Iran's destabilizing regional behavior and ballistic missile development and proliferation.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

GENEVA: The United States will seek to strengthen and extend the agreement between world powers and Iran aimed at curbing its nuclear programme, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

Blinken, addressing the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, said: "Working with allies and partners, we will also seek to lengthen and strengthen the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and address other areas of concern, including Iran's destabilizing regional behavior and ballistic missile development and proliferation."

"And Iran must comply with its safeguards agreements with the IAEA and its international obligations," he said, referring to the UN nuclear watchdog whose chief held talks in Iran at the weekend.

IAEA Secretary of State Antony Blinken Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

US seeks to extend, strengthen nuclear pact with Iran: Blinken

Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters