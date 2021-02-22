Society’s role very important to save innocent children from misbehavior: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Barrister Murtaza Wahab attended the inauguration ceremony of the Shelter Home for Orphans and Helpless People as the Chief Guest. Secretary Social Welfare Roshan Sheikh, DG Shamim Mumtaz, DC and Other officials were also present.

He said in his address that the Sindh government had always helped the deserving and helpless people and this shelter home is a link in the same chain. He also interacted with the children and their families during the visit to different wards of the shelter home.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab appreciated the shelter home and the facilities provided in it and also planted a tree outside the complex and prayed. The Sindh government Spokesperson said that another promise of the Sindh government had been fulfilled.

He recalled that in 2013 the Sindh became the first province of Pakistan to set up a Child Protection Authority and the Child Protection Authority started functioning and an office of the Child Protection Authority had been set up in each district. He said that Sindh government has issued toll free number for protection of children. 1121 is the toll free number of the Child Protection Authority.

He appealed to the people to contact this number immediately if any child is abused or tried. Wahab said that a tragic incident took place in Karachi with a girl named Marwa and girl's family did not inform the police or the authorities. Twelve hours after the incident, the police were informed and the police launched an investigation after the disappearance was reported. If they had been informed in time, the police would have started their work soon. He said that media and people should support the government in this regard.

“The third major step taken by the Sindh government in this regard was the establishment of rehabilitation centers for helpless boys and girls in which the Child Act was enacted and amended to protect children from misbehavior and begging.” The spokesperson said.

He said that after which the children are brought from the streets and brought to these centers. In the first stage, the DNA of such children and mothers is taken so that it can be known that the child belongs to the same mother. Then they are tested for drugs. Vocational training is being imparted in child rehabilitation centers. In addition, he said, the Sindh government is setting up a rehabilitation center for 1200 children in Korangi and it is in the process of completion soon.

He said that the campaign to bring the misbehaving children to these centers would be launched from next month in the first phase under the pilot project in South District. He said that the role of society is very important to save innocent children from misbehavior. The government needs to be with the people so the society should hold the hand of the government.