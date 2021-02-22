Pakistan
KP CM directs to hold monthly meetings with concerned MPAs to resolve localized issues
- Mahmood Khan directed provincial departments to take necessary steps on top priority basis to implement the decisions taken in these meetings and submit reports.
22 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD, February 22 (PPI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all the divisional and district administrations to hold monthly meetings with the concerned MPAs regularly to resolve the localized issues.
He issued these directives while chairing a meeting with the MPAs in Peshawar.
Mahmood Khan also directed the Administrative Secretaries of all the provincial departments to take necessary steps on top priority basis to implement the decisions taken in these meetings and submit reports.
The MPAs expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for taking such a good initiative and requested him to continue the practice as a regular feature in the coming days as well.
Operation Raddul Fassad's two-point strategy aimed to counter terrorism and violent extremism: DG ISPR
KP CM directs to hold monthly meetings with concerned MPAs to resolve localized issues
Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus
Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief
Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21
PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post
Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today
US nears 500,000 Covid deaths
Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'
Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline
FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas
Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items
Read more stories
Comments