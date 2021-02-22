World
Thailand gives emergency use authorisation for Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine
- "The FDA has approved or registered Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine for conditional emergency use, effective Feb. 22," FDA deputy secretary-general Surachok Tangwiwat said, adding it was valid for one year.
22 Feb 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency use authorisation for Sinovac Biotech's coronavirus vaccine, a senior official told Reuters on Monday.
"The FDA has approved or registered Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine for conditional emergency use, effective Feb. 22," FDA deputy secretary-general Surachok Tangwiwat said, adding it was valid for one year.
Operation Raddul Fassad's two-point strategy aimed to counter terrorism and violent extremism: DG ISPR
Thailand gives emergency use authorisation for Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine
Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus
Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief
Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21
PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post
Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today
US nears 500,000 Covid deaths
Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'
Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline
FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas
Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items
Read more stories
Comments