Foreign experts to arrive in Pakistan today to devise viable model for PIA

  • The four-member team is arriving in Pakistan on the invitation of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain.
  • The team will undertake a business model review and also meet government officials at the finance ministry, Dr Hussain, senior government officials and the airline’s chief executive officer, Arshad Malik.
BR Web Desk Updated 22 Feb 2021

A delegation of foreign experts is arriving in Pakistan today (Monday) to work on a five-year corporate business plan for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

As per details, the four-member team is arriving in Pakistan on the invitation of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain and they will stay in the country for 12 days.

The team will undertake a business model review and also meet government officials at the finance ministry, Dr Hussain, senior government officials and the airline’s chief executive officer, Arshad Malik.

The spokesperson of national flag carrier confirmed that the team would be reaching Pakistan on Monday.

They will devise a business plan for the airline to make it profitable and sustainable.

“We will be following the government’s directives on restructuring and reforms in the airline,” the spokesman said.

Dr Hussain is supervising the reforms underway in PIA and in this context consultants had been invited to advice on the restructuring plan for the national carrier.

Back in November 2019, the airline had sought services of a reputed international firm with extensive aviation consulting experience to prepare a five-year corporate business plan through a tender.

The objective was to make the PIA a leading international airline and enable it to play an important role in Pakistan’s economy.

