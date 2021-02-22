ANL 31.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.4%)
ASC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
AVN 103.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.31%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
BYCO 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.33%)
DGKC 134.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.55%)
EPCL 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
FCCL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.97%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
HASCOL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
HUBC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.81%)
JSCL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KAPCO 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.84%)
KEL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
MLCF 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PPL 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.46%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TRG 142.15 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.54%)
UNITY 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.81 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,828 Decreased By ▼ -12.26 (-0.05%)
KSE100 46,030 Decreased By ▼ -197.17 (-0.43%)
KSE30 19,112 Decreased By ▼ -118.52 (-0.62%)
Australia shares slip on tech, healthcare losses

Reuters 22 Feb 2021

Australian shares closed slightly lower on Monday as losses in healthcare and tech stocks outweighed gains in miners, while Macquarie Group jumped after raising its profit guidance.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.19% lower at 6,780.9, extending a slide from last week, as investors waited for the likes of Oil Search, WoolworthsGroup, Qantas Airways and Lynas Rare Earths to report their earnings results later this week.

Shares of exports-reliant healthcare companies fell 2.2% as the Australian dollar hit its highest since early 2018 against the US dollar.

A stronger local currency hits earnings of companies earning in US dollars.

Heavyweight drug developer CSL Ltd and medical device maker Resmed Inc lost 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively.

Tech stocks fell 1.7%, with telecom co Telstra Corp and real estate website operator REA Group declining 1.5% and 2%, respectively.

Mining stocks rose 3.3% as copper prices soared to levels unseen in nearly a decade on demand optimism and a weaker US dollar.

BHP Group and Rio Tinto advanced 3.3% and 3.6%, respectively, while OZ Minerals jumped 7%.

Gold stocks soared 2% as bullion prices rose on a weaker greenback.

Gold explorers De Grey Mining and Emerald Resources jumped 10.1% and 8.2%, respectively.

Macquarie Group Ltd rose 3.4% after the company said it expected its full-year profit to jump due to demand for heating caused by extreme weather in North America.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1% to 12,426.2, weighed down by losses in healthcare and utility stocks.

