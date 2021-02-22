Australia shares slip on tech, healthcare losses

Australian shares closed slightly lower on Monday as losses in healthcare and tech stocks outweighed gains in miners, while Macquarie Group jumped after raising its profit guidance.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.19% lower at 6,780.9, extending a slide from last week, as investors waited for the likes of Oil Search, WoolworthsGroup, Qantas Airways and Lynas Rare Earths to report their earnings results later this week.

Shares of exports-reliant healthcare companies fell 2.2% as the Australian dollar hit its highest since early 2018 against the US dollar.

A stronger local currency hits earnings of companies earning in US dollars.

Heavyweight drug developer CSL Ltd and medical device maker Resmed Inc lost 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively.

Tech stocks fell 1.7%, with telecom co Telstra Corp and real estate website operator REA Group declining 1.5% and 2%, respectively.

Mining stocks rose 3.3% as copper prices soared to levels unseen in nearly a decade on demand optimism and a weaker US dollar.

BHP Group and Rio Tinto advanced 3.3% and 3.6%, respectively, while OZ Minerals jumped 7%.

Gold stocks soared 2% as bullion prices rose on a weaker greenback.

Gold explorers De Grey Mining and Emerald Resources jumped 10.1% and 8.2%, respectively.

Macquarie Group Ltd rose 3.4% after the company said it expected its full-year profit to jump due to demand for heating caused by extreme weather in North America.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1% to 12,426.2, weighed down by losses in healthcare and utility stocks.