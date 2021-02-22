ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.52%)
SBP’s Banking on Equality Policy: Baqir to moderate WB’s consultative dialogue

Updated 22 Feb 2021

KARACHI; The State Bank of Pakistan has developed a draft policy titled ‘Banking on Equlity’, which aims to introduce a gender lens within the financial sector through targeted measures to bring a shift to women friendly business practices and to significantly increase women’s financial inclusion in Pakistan.

This policy is currently in a public consultation phase and is expected to be launched shortly. SBP has held several focus group discussions led by Governor SBP, Dr Reza Baqir and Deputy Governor Sima Kamil with key stakeholders including government, financial institutions, regulatory bodies, academia, business federations, gender policy experts, civil society and women entrepreneurs.

As part of this effort, the World Bank is hosting a webinar “Consultative Dialogue on the State Bank of Pakistan’s Gender Financial Inclusion Policy - Banking on Equality” on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 5pm Pakistan time. This Webinar will draw on global experiences of gender responsive policies to inform how these may work effectively in the context of a developing country like Pakistan.

During the webinar, Governor SBP, Dr Reza Baqir will moderate a high profile international panel discussion. Joining him will be Caren Grown (Global Director, Gender, World Bank), Mary Ellen Iskenderian (President & CEO, Women’s World Banking) and Parwati Surjaudaja (President Director, Bank OCBC NISP Indonesia). The panellists are renowned global experts with rich experience in women’s financial inclusion and the benefit of their insights will help conclude the consultative phase of this policy.

The program will include views from Hartwig Schafer (Vice President for the South Asia Region, World Bank), Alfonso Garcia Mora (Vice President for Asia and Pacific, IFC) while Deputy Governor SBP Sima Kamil will present the key pillars of the policy. The webinar can be joined through registration at web address bit.ly/3jYfhA7 or watched live at SBP’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/StateBankPakistan.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

State Bank of Pakistan Equality Policy Banking on Equlity

