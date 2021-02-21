ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Austrian Pertl leads world slalom, favourites lurk

  • Italian Alex Vinatzer was second at 0.14sec, with Norwegian Sebastian Foss-Solevaag third, a further two-hundredths adrift.
AFP 21 Feb 2021

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO: Unheralded Austrian Adrian Pertl clocked the fastest time in the first run of the men's slalom on Sunday, the final event of the world ski championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Pertl, with just one World Cup slalom podium to his name, timed 52.24 seconds down a sun-kissed Druscie course with the rest of the top 14 all finishing within a second of the Austrian.

Italian Alex Vinatzer was second at 0.14sec, with Norwegian Sebastian Foss-Solevaag third, a further two-hundredths adrift.

Austria's Marco Schwarz, a hot pre-race favourite fresh from gold in the alpine combined and a surprise bronze in the giant slalom, sat eighth (+0.57).

French pair Clement Noel and Alexis Pinturault, both within 0.41sec of the lead time, will be in the mix for a podium spot in the second run scheduled for 1230 GMT.

Also in contention will be Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen, Swiss Daniel Yule and Sweden's Kristoffer Jakobsen.

Yule's fancied teammates Loic Meillard and Luca Aerni both skied out on the demanding course, along with two-time former world champion Jean-Baptiste Grange of France.

In a departure from normal procedure, organisers announced that rather than the top 30 going in reverse order in the second run, it shall be modified to the top 15 because of warm temperatures. Following the top 15, racers ranked 16-60 will ski down.

Adrian Pertl

Austrian Pertl leads world slalom, favourites lurk

Tourist safari train from Golra to Attock Khurd starts chugging

Iran's Zarif says ending IAEA snap inspections doesn't breach 2015 nuclear deal

Daska by-polls: Maryam claims she has video evidence of presiding officers who refused to sell votes

NA-221 by-elections: Miscreants set ablaze polling station in Tharparkar

COVID outbreak: Pakistan reports 38 deaths, 1,329 new infections in 24 hours

United flight suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

Biden's attorney general pick vows to prosecute Capitol attackers

Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

UN Security Council to meet on global warming impact on world peace

Trump to give first post-White House speech at conservative summit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters