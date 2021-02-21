ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran's Zarif says ending IAEA snap inspections doesn't breach 2015 nuclear deal

  • Zarif also said that "for all practical purposes" the Biden administration is pursuing the same policy of "maximum pressure" as Trump.
Reuters 21 Feb 2021

DUBAI: Iran's decision to end snap inspections by UN inspectors on Feb. 23 would not mean abandoning its 2015 nuclear deal, but the United States must still lift sanctions on Tehran to rescue the pact, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday.

"All our steps (to breach the deal) are reversible...The move on Feb. 23 is not abandoning the deal," Zarif said in a televised interview with Iran's English Language Press TV.

Under a law enacted by hardline Iranian lawmakers last year, the government is obliged on Feb. 23 to limit IAEA inspections to declared nuclear sites only, revoking its short-notice access to any location seen as relevant for information-gathering, if other parties did not fully comply with the deal.

President Joe Biden's administration said on Thursday it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to the accord, which aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons while lifting most international sanctions. Former President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the accord in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran. But Iran and the United States have been at odds over who should take the first step to revive the accord. Iran insists the United States must first lift US sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal.

Zarif reiterated Iran's stance that Washington should take the first step by lifting all sanctions, if it wants to revive the accord.

"The United States must return to the deal and lift all sanctions ... The United States is addicted to sanctions but they should know that Iran will not yield to pressure," he said. "We are not seeking nuclear weapons."

Zarif also said that "for all practical purposes" the Biden administration is pursuing the same policy of "maximum pressure" as Trump.

Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency who is in Tehran to discuss the agency's "essential verification activities" met on Sunday with Iran_s atomic chief, state media reported.

Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, said on Saturday that the agency's concerns over Iran's ending the implementation of the IAEA's Additional Protocol - which entails snap inspections - will be discussed during his meeting with Grossi.

Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif IAEA's Ali Akbar Salehi

Iran's Zarif says ending IAEA snap inspections doesn't breach 2015 nuclear deal

Industrial sector is showing sustained growth, which is a good sign, says PM

NA-221 by-elections: Miscreants set ablaze polling station in Tharparkar

COVID outbreak: Pakistan reports 38 deaths, 1,329 new infections in 24 hours

United flight suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

Biden's attorney general pick vows to prosecute Capitol attackers

Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

UN Security Council to meet on global warming impact on world peace

Trump to give first post-White House speech at conservative summit

UN chief condemns 'use of lethal force' in Myanmar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters